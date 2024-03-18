Mina (MINA) Price Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days

Mina (MINA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Mina has a market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $78.60 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mina has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00001885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,137,088,253 coins and its circulating supply is 1,070,288,885 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,137,051,532.8400393 with 1,070,181,005.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.30938844 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $94,222,297.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

