Minerva Surgical (UTRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th.

Minerva Surgical Price Performance

Minerva Surgical stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Minerva Surgical has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerva Surgical by 64.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 148,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Minerva Surgical by 950.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerva Surgical by 284.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95,284 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

