MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading 3% Higher

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) rose 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.30. Approximately 183,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,702,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MNSO

MINISO Group Price Performance

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XY Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 409.9% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 84,236 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 214,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 31.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 50,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 296.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.