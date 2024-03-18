Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 123.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MIRM. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.16. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $39,466.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,674.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $28,572.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $39,466.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,674.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,899 shares of company stock worth $248,102 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.