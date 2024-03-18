Monero (XMR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $55.77 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $137.70 or 0.00206031 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.54 billion and $55.77 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,835.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.73 or 0.00578628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.00122478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009236 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00045567 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00050874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00120424 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000601 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,411,888 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

