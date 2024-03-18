Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.68

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 85473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNTK. TheStreet downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $553.09 million, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 897,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 104,821 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 22.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Further Reading

