Morgan Stanley Lowers Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $51.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMAR. Citigroup raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $38.65. 3,193,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,097. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20. Smartsheet has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $339,301.32. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $320,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,698 shares of company stock worth $902,656. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,583,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,578,000 after buying an additional 276,117 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 977,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,726,000 after buying an additional 58,016 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 92,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 566,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

