Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $345.61

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $345.61 and last traded at $345.36, with a volume of 14315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $344.19.

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 61.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,517 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 224.3% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,353,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $3,716,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 254.1% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 100,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,387,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

