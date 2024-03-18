MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives $578.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $578.21.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $544.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $563.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.88. MSCI has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in MSCI by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

