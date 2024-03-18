MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Short Interest Update

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 566,300 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 662,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 913,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIFW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 102,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,919. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88. MSP Recovery has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSP Recovery news, major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,960,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,716,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MSP Recovery news, CEO John Hasan Ruiz purchased 438,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,576.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,960,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,716,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,797,401 shares of company stock worth $4,508,279. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSP Recovery

About MSP Recovery

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.