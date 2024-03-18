Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.79

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.79 and last traded at $52.36, with a volume of 21376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MLI

Mueller Industries Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $732.38 million during the quarter.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.07%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $246,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,080 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,531 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,299,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,945,000 after buying an additional 6,150,358 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $837,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 200,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 100,696 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after buying an additional 171,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.