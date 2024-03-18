Nano Market Cap Hits $210.67 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $210.67 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00002335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,721.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.88 or 0.00584562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00123045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00045999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00207176 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00050260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.00120856 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.