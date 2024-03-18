Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $235,218,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,849,000 after buying an additional 3,276,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $68,961,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,829,000 after buying an additional 775,233 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.15. 1,278,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.14. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $60.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

