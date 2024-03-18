Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $137.00

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 137 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 137 ($1.76), with a volume of 250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.72).
Nationwide Building Society Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,796.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,642.21. The firm has a market cap of £13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.29.
About Nationwide Building Society
Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.
