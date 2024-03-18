Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $26,784.70 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.78 or 0.00111439 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00038750 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00017763 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002926 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000071 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.