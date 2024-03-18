nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.90.

nCino Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.81.

In other nCino news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $131,572.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,770 shares in the company, valued at $647,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $131,572.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nCino

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

