NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Shares Gap Down to $12.34

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.34, but opened at $12.07. NCR Voyix shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 343,134 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VYX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of NCR Voyix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NCR Voyix in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.58.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.92). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

