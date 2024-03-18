NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $6.92 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.92 or 0.00010294 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $7.28 billion and $1.27 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00092365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00017953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00017272 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008549 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,052,550,709 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,266,083 with 1,052,550,709 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 8.07424681 USD and is up 14.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 379 active market(s) with $1,310,417,193.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.