Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 107.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on YOU. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of NYSE YOU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.32. 1,077,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,720. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 1.52. Clear Secure has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $170.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clear Secure will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 58,961 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 146,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 114,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 14,757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

