Needham & Company LLC Trims Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Target Price to $13.00

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 199.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Applied Digital Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Applied Digital stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,915,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,533. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $529.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 4.14.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Applied Digital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

In related news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945,559 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,168,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,845 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,940,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 40.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after buying an additional 963,390 shares during the period. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after buying an additional 940,075 shares during the period. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.