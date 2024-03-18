Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) PT Lowered to $7.50

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $7.17.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

About Neo Performance Materials

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.