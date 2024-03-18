Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,755,000 after purchasing an additional 160,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 2.2 %

NFLX stock traded up $13.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $619.11. 2,137,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.54 and a 52-week high of $627.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $559.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,114.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.