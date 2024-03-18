Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $585.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.67.

NFLX traded up $14.85 on Monday, hitting $620.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,174,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,473. Netflix has a 1-year low of $293.54 and a 1-year high of $627.41. The stock has a market cap of $268.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $559.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

