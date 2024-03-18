Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 2.6% Higher

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $627.41 and last traded at $621.61. Approximately 1,537,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,819,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $605.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.61.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $559.73 and its 200-day moving average is $477.80. The company has a market capitalization of $267.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,114.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

