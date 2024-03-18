NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) were down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.23 and last traded at $21.23. Approximately 129,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 740,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NTCT

NetScout Systems Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.33. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $218.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,238.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,751.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $110,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,238.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,093,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at $2,163,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after acquiring an additional 59,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth about $3,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.