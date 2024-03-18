Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 341,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 329,310 shares.The stock last traded at $14.25 and had previously closed at $15.09.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRA. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $46,692,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $12,870,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $79,360,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $302,000.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

