New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Gap Down to $3.90

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $3.75. New York Community Bancorp shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 3,975,081 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NYCB. Bank of America cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 6.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith acquired 25,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,766.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after purchasing an additional 444,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,486,000 after purchasing an additional 963,865 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 30.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,932,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,923 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

