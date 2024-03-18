NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, Director Louis G. Lange purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 987.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

