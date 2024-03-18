Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.71. 2,660,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,628,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,796,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,892,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,670,000 after buying an additional 739,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Newell Brands by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,886,000 after buying an additional 2,732,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,747,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,327,000 after buying an additional 660,347 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after buying an additional 3,168,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.