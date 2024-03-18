NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NEWT stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 416,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,505. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $250.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NewtekOne has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NewtekOne will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in NewtekOne by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in NewtekOne by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 43,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NewtekOne by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in NewtekOne by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

