NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Bank of America

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.18% from the company’s previous close.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.07.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $99.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,023,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,525,613. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day moving average is $103.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,543,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,893,087,000 after buying an additional 1,698,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

