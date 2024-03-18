NIO (NYSE:NIO) PT Lowered to $7.20

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $8.00 to $7.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.96% from the company’s previous close.

NIO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Get NIO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

NIO Stock Performance

NIO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 48,243,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,634,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.94.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.