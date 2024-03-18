NIO (NYSE:NIO) PT Lowered to $7.20

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $8.00 to $7.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.96% from the company’s previous close.
NIO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.
NIO Stock Performance
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
