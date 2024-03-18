nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Short Interest Update

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the February 14th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

nLIGHT Stock Down 1.5 %

LASR traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $12.23. 16,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,178. nLIGHT has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $15.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $578.34 million, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.44.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $51.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nLIGHT

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

LASR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

View Our Latest Report on nLIGHT

About nLIGHT

(Get Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.