Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Down to $3.69

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.59. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 3,556,007 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,039,000 after acquiring an additional 42,477,173 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,934 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 35.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,358,000 after buying an additional 7,419,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 93.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,203,000 after buying an additional 5,321,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.