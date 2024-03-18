Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.33

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 290350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nomura by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

