Norman H. Asbjornson Sells 19,136 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,555,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AAON Stock Up 0.5 %

AAON stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 514,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,470. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.92.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of AAON

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in AAON by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,098,000 after purchasing an additional 775,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 106,302 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

