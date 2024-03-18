North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 25,125 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,125 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.27% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSGE. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 17.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 58.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSGE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,486. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.69. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 94.05% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $402.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $3,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,080 shares of company stock worth $7,221,633. 18.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

