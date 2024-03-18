North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 4,064 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.0% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 3.9 %

PEP stock traded up $6.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,660. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.13. The company has a market capitalization of $235.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

