North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 47,428 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 101,856 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 230,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,271. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.26. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.