North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BHB traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $24.56. 2,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $373.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

