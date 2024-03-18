North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $319,548,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $440.18. 11,636,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,513,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $428.22 and a 200-day moving average of $396.04. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $302.01 and a one year high of $448.64.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

