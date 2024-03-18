North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $3.28 Million Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA XHB traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $104.92. The company had a trading volume of 535,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day moving average is $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $63.83 and a 52 week high of $107.56.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

