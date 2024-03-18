North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $4.73 Million Stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,966 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.55% of Blue Bird worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Blue Bird by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 89.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period.

Blue Bird Price Performance

Shares of BLBD stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,977. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.35. Blue Bird Co. has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $317.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 223.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLBD. StockNews.com lowered Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blue Bird news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $208,575.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blue Bird news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $208,575.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $62,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,042,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,470,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,797,597 shares of company stock worth $203,565,973 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

