North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,870 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 127,045 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.58% of U.S. Silica worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in U.S. Silica by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 21,364 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in U.S. Silica by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 777,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 12.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,040,426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after buying an additional 114,579 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in U.S. Silica by 15.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,779 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,909 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 78,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,368. The company has a market capitalization of $990.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.43. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stacy Russell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

