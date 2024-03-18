North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $5.63 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,281,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,775,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.