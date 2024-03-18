North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 179,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,738. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $180.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

