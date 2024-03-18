North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $9.99 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $366,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.16. The company had a trading volume of 85,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,060. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $120.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.83.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.