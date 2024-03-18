North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 51,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $168.87. 44,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,103. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.07. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.02 and a 12 month high of $174.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.