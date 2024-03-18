North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND remained flat at $72.02 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871,057. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.41.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

