North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.74% of Johnson Outdoors worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,418,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 133,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $615,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 409.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 7.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 0.4 %

Johnson Outdoors stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,876. The stock has a market cap of $447.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.75. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $64.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $49.74.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $138.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.44 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 77.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

